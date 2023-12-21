Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Poll workers needed for March 5 Presidential Primary

 
Last updated 12/21/2023 at 7:48pm

Poll workers play an essential role in elections and can receive a daily stipend while serving their community. Village News/Courtesy photo

Tracy DeFore

County of San Diego Communications Office

Poll workers, especially those who are bilingual in any one of 10 specific languages, are needed for the March 5 Presidential Primary Election.

The Registrar's office is required by federal law to provide bilingual speakers and voting materials to voters who speak Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese.

In addition, state and county requirements show a need for Arabic, Japanese, Korean, Laotian, Somali and Persian (Farsi and Dari) speakers at select vote centers across the county, so the Registrar's office is also recruiting poll wo...



