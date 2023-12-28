FPUD's Community Benefit Program sets Jan. 8 meeting date

Award recipients to be announced

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Public Utility District’s (FPUD) Community Benefit Program committee set Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, to reveal nonprofit organizations picked to qualify for local community improvement grants, Jim Mendelson, chairman of the committee, announced Dec. 20.

The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held at the FPUD offices, 990 E. Mission Road starting at 10 a.m. Mendelson explained that the public meeting will also be available to area residents via Zoom at: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89613951789?pwd=TVpIRnZQOG8xbWZuS1NpTkRyZlZDZz09

Meeting ID: 896 1395 1789

Audio...