FPUD's Community Benefit Program sets Jan. 8 meeting date
Award recipients to be announced
Last updated 12/28/2023 at 2:43pm
FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Public Utility District’s (FPUD) Community Benefit Program committee set Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, to reveal nonprofit organizations picked to qualify for local community improvement grants, Jim Mendelson, chairman of the committee, announced Dec. 20.
The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held at the FPUD offices, 990 E. Mission Road starting at 10 a.m. Mendelson explained that the public meeting will also be available to area residents via Zoom at: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89613951789?pwd=TVpIRnZQOG8xbWZuS1NpTkRyZlZDZz09
Meeting ID: 896 1395 1789
Audio...
