Workers of the Week plan to be managers

Lorena Ortiz, left, is a cook for Carl's Jr. and has been there for more than 18 years in Fallbrook. She's dedicated to the restaurant chain and her goal is to someday become the district manager for the franchise. Ana Paredes, right, is a shift leader who has been with the restaurant for 11 years, and she too wants to become the next future manager for Carl's Jr. located at 1137 South Mission Road. Village News/David Landry photo