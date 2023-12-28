Checking your home while you're away

Supervisor Jim Desmond

5th District

With many people out of town during the holidays (although how could you leave San Diego) it’s important to make sure your home is secure. While we’ve increased the budget for the county’s Sheriff’s Department, including adding more deputies out on patrol, the threat of criminal activity is still possible.

As your County Supervisor, I support initiatives that promote public safety for residents in North County. The County Sheriff’s Department offers free home vacation checks year-round. If you let the Sheriff’s Department know when you are leaving, they’ll send a Sheriff’s Department Senior Volunteer Patrol to keep an eye on your home while you are away. I encourage you to take advantage of this program.

The Sheriff’s Department Senior Volunteer Patrol will check your home for broken windows, open doors, garages, or other suspicious activity. They will hide newspapers and packages away from public view and they will call for a deputy’s assistance if there is a problem. When you return, you will receive a letter listing the dates your home was checked and any observations made during their visits.

Find more information at https://www.sdsheriff.gov/community/home-vacation-check or call your local Sheriff’s Station. As always, if we can be of assistance or answer any questions, my team and I can be reached at 619-531-5555 or via email at [email protected].