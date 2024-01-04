National average price of gas projected to see yearly decline in 2024 for second straight year

DALLAS – GasBuddy, a PDI company, released its annual Fuel Price Outlook with some good news for drivers: expect lower gasoline and diesel prices in 2024. The outlook highlights key trends in gasoline and diesel prices, forecasting that, after two years of above average gas prices, 2024 will bring relief at the pump for consumers as several factors contribute to less of a pinch at the pump. GasBuddy expects the yearly national average will drop from $3.51 per gallon this year to $3.38 in 2024.

Highlights from GasBuddy’s 2024 Fuel Outlook include gas prices, which could fall below a nat...