Rainbow Water celebrates 70 years of service to the community and transition to the future

FALLBROOK – Rainbow Municipal Water District celebrates 70 years of service to the community with a transition of leadership, a historic detachment vote and the introduction of a new brand. Recent years have been marked by progress for the local water district with improvements to infrastructure, grant awards and industry accolades.

Since its founding by a group of community members as a special district in December 1953, Rainbow Water has been delivering safe and reliable water to the unincorporated communities of Rainbow, Bonsall and portions of Fallbrook.

The success of Rainbow Water...