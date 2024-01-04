Classified AdsDirectoryContact UsDonate

Sheriff Log

 
Last updated 1/4/2024 at 4:12pm



Dec. 18

4600 blk Dulin Rd. Grand theft - Money/labor/property - Over $25,000

3600 blk Lake Circle Dr. Child abuse - Willful cruelty to a child w/ minor injury

1300 blk Willow Glen Rd. 5150 - Mental health disorder - 72 hr. observation

800 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Traffic stop - Possess marijuana, driving without valid driver's license, unsafe speed, inadequate muffler

1100 blk Alturas Rd. 5150 - Mental health disorder - 72 hr. observation

1800 blk Juanita Ln. Medical examiners case - Death

6400 blk W. Lilac Rd. Fraud - Personate to get money/property - Over $400

Dec. 19

300 blk E. Ivy St. Burglary - Commercial - Vandalism - $400 or more

1100 blk Alturas Rd. Vandalism - Vandalism - $400 or more

3400 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Suspicious vehicle - Misdemeanor - Other agency’s warrant

1400 blk Dentro De Lomas Grand theft - Fruit/foul/etc. - Over $250

400 blk E. Ivy St. Arrest - Burglary - Misdemeanor bench warrant

1100 blk Sycamore Dr. Medical examiners case - Death

500 blk E. Dougherty St. Petty theft - From building

900 blk E. Mission Rd. Disturbance - Family - Vandalism

Dec. 20

Pankey Rd. @ Shearer Crossing Arrest - Subject stop - Misdemeanor bench warrant and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia

700 blk S. Mission Rd. Grand theft - Money/labor/property

500 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Trespassing - Use/under the influence of controlled substance and paraphernalia

1400 blk Alturas Rd. Arrest - Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse w/ minor injury

Dec. 21

5500 blk Mission Rd. (2) Arrests - Suspicious vehicle - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

Pankey Rd. @ Pala Rd. Take vehicle w/out owners consent/vehicle theft

3600 blk Olive Hill Rd. Fraud - Get credit/other’s ID

Dec. 22

700 blk Magarian Rd. Violation of temp. restraining order - Domestic violence court order

900 blk Alturas Rd. Vandalism - Tamper w/ vehicle - Vandalism - $400 or more

1000 blk Riverview Dr. Take vehicle w/out owners consent/vehicle theft

1000 blk S. Main Ave. Petty theft - All other larceny

Dec. 23

3100 blk Rainbow Valley Blvd. 5150 - Mental health disorder - 72 hr. observation

Dec. 24

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Discharge of firearm and possession of controlled substance

1400 blk Chariot Ct. Simple battery

1000 blk Rice Canyon Dr. Battery - Domestic violence: Spouse/exspouse/date/etc.

Dec. 25

800 blk Hillcrest Pl. 5150 - Mental health disorder - 72 hr. observation

3100 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Rape by force/fear

300 blk Sky Vista Way Medical examiners case - Death

S. Main St. @ E. Fallbrook St. Arrest - Disturbance - Pyrotechnics - Fireworks - Possess 25 lbs

900 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Arrest - Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse w/ minor injury

Dec. 26

200 blk W. College St. Arrest - Subject stop - Possession of narcotic controlled substance and paraphernalia

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft

600 blk Alturas Rd. Petty theft - License plate

100 blk S. Mission Rd. Vandalism - $400 or more

4000 blk Mira Monte Rd. Welfare check - (2) Missing adults

Dec. 27

1900 blk Reche Rd. Arrest - Armed suspicious person - Concealed carry dirk or dagger

100 blk S. Mission Rd. Vandalism - $400 or more

1500 blk Loch Ness Dr. Missing juvenile/runaway

 

