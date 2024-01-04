Sheriff Log
Last updated 1/4/2024 at 4:12pm
Dec. 18
4600 blk Dulin Rd. Grand theft - Money/labor/property - Over $25,000
3600 blk Lake Circle Dr. Child abuse - Willful cruelty to a child w/ minor injury
1300 blk Willow Glen Rd. 5150 - Mental health disorder - 72 hr. observation
800 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Traffic stop - Possess marijuana, driving without valid driver's license, unsafe speed, inadequate muffler
1100 blk Alturas Rd. 5150 - Mental health disorder - 72 hr. observation
1800 blk Juanita Ln. Medical examiners case - Death
6400 blk W. Lilac Rd. Fraud - Personate to get money/property - Over $400
Dec. 19
300 blk E. Ivy St. Burglary - Commercial - Vandalism - $400 or more
1100 blk Alturas Rd. Vandalism - Vandalism - $400 or more
3400 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Suspicious vehicle - Misdemeanor - Other agency’s warrant
1400 blk Dentro De Lomas Grand theft - Fruit/foul/etc. - Over $250
400 blk E. Ivy St. Arrest - Burglary - Misdemeanor bench warrant
1100 blk Sycamore Dr. Medical examiners case - Death
500 blk E. Dougherty St. Petty theft - From building
900 blk E. Mission Rd. Disturbance - Family - Vandalism
Dec. 20
Pankey Rd. @ Shearer Crossing Arrest - Subject stop - Misdemeanor bench warrant and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia
700 blk S. Mission Rd. Grand theft - Money/labor/property
500 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Trespassing - Use/under the influence of controlled substance and paraphernalia
1400 blk Alturas Rd. Arrest - Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse w/ minor injury
Dec. 21
5500 blk Mission Rd. (2) Arrests - Suspicious vehicle - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia
Pankey Rd. @ Pala Rd. Take vehicle w/out owners consent/vehicle theft
3600 blk Olive Hill Rd. Fraud - Get credit/other’s ID
Dec. 22
700 blk Magarian Rd. Violation of temp. restraining order - Domestic violence court order
900 blk Alturas Rd. Vandalism - Tamper w/ vehicle - Vandalism - $400 or more
1000 blk Riverview Dr. Take vehicle w/out owners consent/vehicle theft
1000 blk S. Main Ave. Petty theft - All other larceny
Dec. 23
3100 blk Rainbow Valley Blvd. 5150 - Mental health disorder - 72 hr. observation
Dec. 24
1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Discharge of firearm and possession of controlled substance
1400 blk Chariot Ct. Simple battery
1000 blk Rice Canyon Dr. Battery - Domestic violence: Spouse/exspouse/date/etc.
Dec. 25
800 blk Hillcrest Pl. 5150 - Mental health disorder - 72 hr. observation
3100 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Rape by force/fear
300 blk Sky Vista Way Medical examiners case - Death
S. Main St. @ E. Fallbrook St. Arrest - Disturbance - Pyrotechnics - Fireworks - Possess 25 lbs
900 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Arrest - Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse w/ minor injury
Dec. 26
200 blk W. College St. Arrest - Subject stop - Possession of narcotic controlled substance and paraphernalia
300 blk E. Alvarado St. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft
600 blk Alturas Rd. Petty theft - License plate
100 blk S. Mission Rd. Vandalism - $400 or more
4000 blk Mira Monte Rd. Welfare check - (2) Missing adults
Dec. 27
1900 blk Reche Rd. Arrest - Armed suspicious person - Concealed carry dirk or dagger
100 blk S. Mission Rd. Vandalism - $400 or more
1500 blk Loch Ness Dr. Missing juvenile/runaway
Reader Comments(0)