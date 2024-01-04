Six injured in I-15 rollover

A grey SUV flipped from the northbound side of I-15 to the southbound side center divide. Six people were transported to local hospitals.

At 3:02 pm on Saturday, January 6, there was a rollover reported on SB I-15 just south of the Mission Rd. onramp in Fallbrook.

“Six people were transported to local hospitals. Two adults were reported to have significant injuries and two adults had minor injuries. Two young people had minor injuries and were transported to Children’s Hospital. Everyone was transported by ground ambulance,” said North County Fire PIO John Choi.

Courtesy NCFPD PIO John Choi A grey SUV flipped from the northbound side of I-15 to the southbound side center divide. Six people were transported to local hospitals.

CHP was getting calls that good samaritans had stopped to assist in removing of adults and children from the flipped-over grey SUV.

NCFPD PIO Choi said, “All parties were able to self-extricate without the use of equipment.”

The vehicle was largely in the southbound center divide, however the tail end of the vehicle was in the #1 lane and there was quite a bit of debris, causing first responders to have to close the #1 lane for about an hour.

It was reported to CHP that the SUV flipped from the northbound to the southbound lanes.

There was a second vehicle reported, a white BMW that was sitting in the center divide on the northbound side that had been hit and damaged with debris and had called for a tow.

Traffic was affected for over an hour on the southbound side of the I-15.