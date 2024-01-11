What are those charity 'seals' of transparency?

Jean Larsen

It’s quite the statement to say, for more than 200 years, philanthropy has played a major role in American history. Consider just one example, the Smithsonian Institute, the world’s largest research, education and museum complex named for James Smithson, 1764-1829. His estate plan, 192 years ago, contained a generous bequest to “…create an establishment in Washington D.C. for the increase and diffusion of knowledge.” Today, 21 museums, a zoo and all manners of education and research centers have fulfilled his wish.

Americans giv...