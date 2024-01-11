What are those charity 'seals' of transparency?

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
Jean Larsen
Legacy Endowment Community Foundation
It’s quite the statement to say, for more than 200 years, philanthropy has played a major role in American history. Consider just one example, the Smithsonian Institute, the world’s largest research, education and museum complex named for James Smithson, 1764-1829. His estate plan, 192 years ago, contained a generous bequest to “…create an establishment in Washington D.C. for the increase and diffusion of knowledge.” Today, 21 museums, a zoo and all manners of education and research centers have fulfilled his wish.
Americans giv...
