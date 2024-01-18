Flash Flood Warning issued for Monday morning

Fallbrook/Bonsall area receive 2 inches of rain, 1 inch expected this morning

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for the northern San Diego County Coast, Western Valleys and the greater Fallbrook area until 11:30 am this morning. The National Weather Service reports that the heavy rain has caused a dangerous and life-threatening situation and people should refrain from traveling unless they are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order.

The Flash Flood Warning is for Northern San Diego County, including the Fallbrook, Bonsall, and Palomar areas with up to 1 inch of rain expected in the warning areas. All our local rivers, streams and creeks are on the watch list for flooding.

At 821 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen this morning. The expected rainfall rate is 0.3 to 0.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 0.75 inches, locally up to 1 inch, are possible in the warned area.

Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Oceanside, Carlsbad, Vista, Encinitas, Del Mar, Fallbrook, Camp Pendleton, Escondido, San Marcos and Solana Beach.

This includes the following streams and drainages...Santa Margarita River, San Luis Rey River, De Luz Creek, Moosa Canyon, Rainbow Creek, South Fork Gopher Canyon, South Fork Moosa Canyon, Buena Vista Creek, Lusardi Creek, Windmill Canyon, Chicarita, Creek, Las Pulgas Canyon, McGonigle Canyon, Newton Canyon, Poway, Creek, Aliso Canyon, San Dieguito River, Jardine Canyon, Horno, Canyon, French Canyon, San Marcos Creek, Sandia Canyon, Buena Creek, Agua Hedionda Creek, Piedra de Lumbre Canyon, Roblar Creek, Escondido Creek, Pilgrim Creek, San Onofre Creek, Pacific Ocean, Encinas, Canyon de las, Rainbow Creek, San Mateo Creek, Santa Margarita River, De Luz Creek, Encinitas Creek, North Fork San Onofre Canyon and Loma Alta Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Locally, there has been about 2 in. of rain that has fallen over the weekend.

Here is the outlook for this week, according to weathercurrents.com.

There are some flood warnings on the San Diego County coastline, not affecting Fallbrook and Bonsall, DeLuz, Pala, Pauma or Rainbow. Be careful, however of crossing any swollen streams. It takes very little water to carry a vehicle downstream.

Tonight: (Sunday) Cloudy and breezy. 70 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight, low around 53°F.

Monday: Cloudy and breezy. 100 percent chance of rain, heavy at times, and a slight chance of thunderstorms, high of about 62°F.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy and cool. Light breezes. 70 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight, low near 50°F.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, high around 65°F.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and cool, low of about 47°F.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high near 66°F.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy and cool, low around 48°F.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high of about 67°F.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy and cool, low near 47°F.

Friday: Sunny, high around 74°F.

Friday night: Partly cloudy and cool, low of about 49°F.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 76°F.