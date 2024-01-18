Sheriff Log

Jan. 8

800 blk E. Fallbrook St. Arrest - Vandalism

S. Pico Ave. @ W. Beech St. Battery - Simple

1200 blk Calle Sonia Fraud - Get credit, etc./Others ID

600 blk E. Elder St. Battery - Simple

1000 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Commercial burglary and vandalism

31900 blk Via Ararat Dr. Suicide - Actual

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Possession of controlled substance

800 blk E. Fallbrook St. Vandalism - $400 or more

1700 blk Tecolate Dr. Tampering with a vehicle

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Fraud - Get credit, etc./Others ID

Jan. 9

3500 blk S. Mission Rd. Medical examiners case - Death

1700 blk Reche Rd. Exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm

1100 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Suspicious vehicle - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia

5200 blk S. Mission Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

500 blk Stewart Canyon Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

500 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Disorderly conduct: Alcohol

31500 blk Cottontail Ln. Fraud - Get credit, etc./Others ID

Jan. 10

800 blk E. Alvarado St. Domestic violence incident

2000 blk Tecalote Dr. Recovered stolen vehicle

1400 blk Alturas Rd. Arrest - Elder abuse/neglect

700 blk S. Mission Rd. Petty theft - All other larceny

500 blk Ammunition Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

2100 blk Sunrise View Dr. Grand theft

3100 blk Olive Hill Rd. Violate domestic violence court order

500 blk Teran Dr. Missing juvenile/runaway

2800 blk Green Canyon Dr. Domestic violence incident

Jan. 11

300 blk Fallbrook St. Death

W. Fallbrook St @ /S. Pico Ave. Arrest - Probation violation and misdemeanor bench warrant

200 blk Pankey Rd. Burglary - Vehicle

1200 blk Alturas Rd. Battery - Elder abuse/neglect

Jan. 12

400 blk Ammunition Rd. Domestic violence - False imprisonment w/ violence/menace/deceit/fraud and obstruct use of wireless communication device

800 blk Cookie Ln. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft

1300 blk S. Mission Rd. (2) Arrests - Disturbance/fight - Obstruct/resist peace officer or emergency medical technician and battery on police officer or emergency medical technician

1000 blk Capra Way Obtain money, etc. by false pretense - Over $950

Jan. 13

1200 blk S. Main Ave. Found narcotics/narcotic seizure

500 blk Teran Dr. Missing juvenile/runaway

600 blk Minnesota St. Medical examiners case - Death

5400 blk Villas Dr. Burglary - Residential

Jan. 14

3100 blk Olive Hill Rd. Violate domestic violence court order

Jan. 15

300 blk N. Orange Ave. Arrest - Domestic violence - Battery against spouse/exspouse/date/etc.

2100 blk Gird Rd. Medical examiners case - Death