Sheriff Log

Jan. 8
800 blk E. Fallbrook St. Arrest - Vandalism
S. Pico Ave. @ W. Beech St. Battery - Simple
1200 blk Calle Sonia Fraud - Get credit, etc./Others ID
600 blk E. Elder St. Battery - Simple
1000 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Commercial burglary and vandalism
31900 blk Via Ararat Dr. Suicide - Actual
1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Possession of controlled substance
800 blk E. Fallbrook St. Vandalism - $400 or more
1700 blk Tecolate Dr. Tampering with a vehicle
300 blk E. Alvarado St. Fraud - Get credit, etc./Others ID
Jan. 9
3500 blk S. Mission Rd. Medical examiners case - Death
1700 blk Reche Rd. Exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm
1100 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Suspicious vehicle - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia
5200 blk S. Mission Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
500 blk Stewart Canyon Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
500 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Disorderly conduct: Alcohol
31500 blk Cottontail Ln. Fraud - Get credit, etc./Others ID
Jan. 10
800 blk E. Alvarado St. Domestic violence incident
2000 blk Tecalote Dr. Recovered stolen vehicle
1400 blk Alturas Rd. Arrest - Elder abuse/neglect
700 blk S. Mission Rd. Petty theft - All other larceny
500 blk Ammunition Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
2100 blk Sunrise View Dr. Grand theft
3100 blk Olive Hill Rd. Violate domestic violence court order
500 blk Teran Dr. Missing juvenile/runaway
2800 blk Green Canyon Dr. Domestic violence incident
Jan. 11
300 blk Fallbrook St. Death
W. Fallbrook St @ /S. Pico Ave. Arrest - Probation violation and misdemeanor bench warrant
200 blk Pankey Rd. Burglary - Vehicle
1200 blk Alturas Rd. Battery - Elder abuse/neglect
Jan. 12
400 blk Ammunition Rd. Domestic violence - False imprisonment w/ violence/menace/deceit/fraud and obstruct use of wireless communication device
800 blk Cookie Ln. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft
1300 blk S. Mission Rd. (2) Arrests - Disturbance/fight - Obstruct/resist peace officer or emergency medical technician and battery on police officer or emergency medical technician
1000 blk Capra Way Obtain money, etc. by false pretense - Over $950
Jan. 13
1200 blk S. Main Ave. Found narcotics/narcotic seizure
500 blk Teran Dr. Missing juvenile/runaway
600 blk Minnesota St. Medical examiners case - Death
5400 blk Villas Dr. Burglary - Residential
Jan. 14
3100 blk Olive Hill Rd. Violate domestic violence court order
Jan. 15
300 blk N. Orange Ave. Arrest - Domestic violence - Battery against spouse/exspouse/date/etc.
2100 blk Gird Rd. Medical examiners case - Death
