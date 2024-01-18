Vintage Car Club donates to Fallbrook Food Pantry

FALLBROOK –The Fallbrook Vintage Car Club uses proceeds from its annual car show to support local groups and programs such as schools, senior community outreach programs, sports programs, military families, and other worthy local causes that work to keep their community thriving.

FVCC also has a scholarship program for seniors at Fallbrook High which donates funds to selected individuals by semester as they progress to their selected post-high school education.

All donations are made possible by proceeds from the annual car show on Sunday of Memorial Day Weekend. To apply for a donation...