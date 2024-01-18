Writer ponders public transit services, city mouse vs country mouse dilemma

Because I have more time on my hands than money, I read a lot, attend many meetings and interact with passels of people. Sometimes I listen to them.

As a result, of late I've found myself pondering public transit services and wondering whether I am a country mouse or a city mouse. I decided to do a deep dive on both. Please tag along, kind readers, if your wandering eyes have led you astray to these woebegone words.

Everyone recalls the Aesop's Fable of the sophisticated city mouse who visited his country cousin and then the bumpkin, in turn, popped in o...