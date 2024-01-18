Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Writer ponders public transit services, city mouse vs country mouse dilemma

Tim O'Leary, Special to the Village News | Last updated Jan 18, 2024 4:1pm0
Share
Village News/Tim O'Leary photos count

A NCTD driver exits his Route 306 bus on a Fallbrook side street for a short break near the Mission Theater.

count

Because I have more time on my hands than money, I read a lot, attend many meetings and interact with passels of people. Sometimes I listen to them.

As a result, of late I've found myself pondering public transit services and wondering whether I am a country mouse or a city mouse. I decided to do a deep dive on both. Please tag along, kind readers, if your wandering eyes have led you astray to these woebegone words.

Everyone recalls the Aesop's Fable of the sophisticated city mouse who visited his country cousin and then the bumpkin, in turn, popped in o...

You might be interested in:

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 