With the chaos continuing, I'm highly displeased to see the State roll out a program incentivizing more people to enter the country illegally. Beginning Jan. 1, the State of California is giving free healthcare to undocumented immigrants.

Against numerous challenges in California with a staggering homeless population, the highest gas prices in the country, exorbitant utility costs, crumbling infrastructure, and while facing a $68 billion budget deficit, the decision for free health insurance to undocumented immigrants paid for with taxpayer dollars is unfathomable.

Our local resources are meant to address our community's needs, not fund services for those who have just entered our country. If the State of California had any common sense, it would halt the free health insurance program for undocumented immigrants and refocus on the pressing needs of Californians. It is time to prioritize our residents first.

If you disagree with this program, please get in touch with your local State representatives and let them know how you feel. We must all use our voices and stay engaged in local politics.

I will continue to keep you updated on the situation.