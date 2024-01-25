Residential fire in Fallbrook quickly extinguished, no injuries reported

A residential fire was reported to the North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD) at 8:48 pm on Wed., Jan. 27, in the 200 block of Clayton Parkinson Ct. in Fallbrook.

NCFPD Public Information Officer (PIO) Capt. John Choi provided details about the incident, saying, "There were no injuries and no one was displaced. The family should be able to return into the home after crews finish cleaning up."

The fire's cause was identified in the kitchen. Choi said, "It was a wine refrigerator that was recessed into a countertop area. There was a lot of smoke, but the crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly with a pressure water can, capable of holding 2.5 gallons of water, providing approximately 50 seconds of water fighting."

While the family may have possessed a fire extinguisher, Capt. Choi emphasized that extinguishers may not be sufficient in such situations. He said, "In this case, pulling out the fire-affected unit was necessary, and the presence of toxic smoke rendered it a dangerous situation."

Choi commended the family's prompt response to the incident, highlighting their evacuation as the right course of action. He said, "They did the right thing by evacuating because of the amount of toxic smoke." He continued, "You have to have the right gear and respiratory protection."

NCFPD crews effectively contained the fire, preventing it from causing extensive damage beyond the initial area where it originated.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of quick and appropriate responses to fire emergencies, as well as the critical role played by well-equipped firefighting personnel in ensuring the safety of residents and their property.