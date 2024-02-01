After six inches of rain, moderate to locally heavy rainfall expected to continue

Flood watches are still active

The greater Fallbrook area has received over 6" of rain in the last week, since Feb. 1, according to WeatherCurrents.com.

Shower and thunderstorm chances remain in the forecast for the West Coast and the Desert Southwest. A deep, energetic upper-level trough remains

overhead, onshore flow continues, and another Pacific storm system drops down along the coast, according to the National Weather Service. While the influx of anomalously high moisture associated with this past weekend's Atmospheric River has ended, moderate to locally heavy rainfall on top of the very wet antecedent conditions may still bring a risk for some isolated instances of flooding, particularly along coastal central and southern California Wednesday and along the Mogollon Rim of Arizona through Thursday.