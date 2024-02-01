Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Boy Scouts hold food drive

Senior Patrol Leader Sam Howard leads Troop 731's food drive outside Major Market.

Posing with the food they collected are, from left, scouts Adam Soleri, Timothy Howard, Matthew Tarin, Advancement Chair Amee Howard, and Eric Hernandez.

Boy Scout Eric Hernandez asks shoppers to buy food for the Fallbrook Food Pantry and the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary.

FALLBROOK – Boy Scout Troop 731 conducted a food drive for the Fallbrook Food Pantry and Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary at Major Market on Jan. 20. Even in the [at times] heavy rain, the Scouts were in front of Major Market asking for donations.

Thanks to the kindness and generosity of the Fallbrook residents, the Scouts collected 470 lbs. of canned food for the food pantry and 130 lbs. of food for the animal sanctuary. In addition, cash donations of $300 was split between the food pantry and the animal sanctuary.

The Scouts are grateful to Major Market for letting them conduct the food drive. The Troop has served the Fallbrook area for over 25 years and is sponsored by the Fallbrook VFW Post 1924. It meets Wednesday evenings from 6:30-8 p.m. For more information about the Troop, email [email protected].

Submitted by Boy Scout Troop 731.

