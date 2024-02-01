Boy Scouts hold food drive

FALLBROOK – Boy Scout Troop 731 conducted a food drive for the Fallbrook Food Pantry and Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary at Major Market on Jan. 20. Even in the [at times] heavy rain, the Scouts were in front of Major Market asking for donations.

Thanks to the kindness and generosity of the Fallbrook residents, the Scouts collected 470 lbs. of canned food for the food pantry and 130 lbs. of food for the animal sanctuary. In addition, cash donations of $300 was split between the food pantry and the animal sanctuary.

The Scouts are grateful to Major Market for letting them conduct the food drive. The Troop has served the Fallbrook area for over 25 years and is sponsored by the Fallbrook VFW Post 1924. It meets Wednesday evenings from 6:30-8 p.m. For more information about the Troop, email [email protected].

Submitted by Boy Scout Troop 731.