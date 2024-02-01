Free tax preparation, filing service offered at senior center

FALLBROOK – Free federal and California tax preparation is again being offered at the Fallbrook Senior Center, 399 Heald Lane, starting Feb. 1.

Volunteer AARP/IRS trained tax preparers will be available on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., by appointment. Non-appointment requests (walk-ins) are welcome for 2023 tax year in the morning only. Non-appointment requests are accepted depending on whether there are enough counselors to do so on the day and time requested.

Call 760-728-4498 to schedule an appointment or check non-appointment availability.

Those participating should plan to bring their photo ID, last year’s tax return, all W-2’s and 1099’s and social security cards for all household members. If filing jointly, both taxpayers must appear and show photo ID’s.

All low-to-middle income taxpayers are welcome, with special emphasis on taxpayers age 60 and older.

Tax-aide volunteers are not trained to prepare tax forms that include farm or rental income, complex business or partnership income, uninsured casualty losses, or alternative minimum tax. Other restrictions apply. Eligibility is determined by the individual tax preparer.

For more information, visit http://www.aarp.org/taxaide.