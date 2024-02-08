FRHD expands its collaborative partnership with Palomar Family Counseling

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Regional Health District and Palomar Family Counseling Service, Inc. are pleased to announce an exciting expansion in their collaborative partnership.

FRHD hosted an Open House at its Community Health & Wellness Center to officially launch this collaborative partnership and to spotlight the collective dedication to mental health and community support.

What's included in this partnership are counseling services that are now available to the community on Tuesdays from 1-7 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Community Health & Wellness Center at 1636 E. Mission Road, This expansion aims to address the growing demand for accessible and affordable mental health support services in the Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow, and De Luz areas.

The addition of Tuesday and Wednesday hours represents a significant milestone for both organizations and underlines their commitment to the communities' health and well-being. By allowing walk-ins from 1-2 p.m. and scheduling appointments, individuals seeking counseling will have increased flexibility and access to support.

PFCS will offer a comprehensive range of counseling services to meet the community's diverse needs. Services include counseling for kids, teens, and adults, individuals, couples, and family counseling.

Professional therapeutic support will be provided in both English and Spanish, ensuring that language barriers do not hinder access to care. With fees determined on a sliding scale, the aim is to ensure that these vital services are affordable and accessible to all individuals and families in the Fallbrook region.

"Fallbrook Regional Health District and Palomar Family Counseling Service, Inc. are delighted to expand our partnership and bring vital mental health support to our community. We understand that mental health is crucial to overall well-being, and by offering accessible counseling services, we aim to promote a healthier and more resilient community," said Rachel Mason, CEO of FRHD.

"Mental health affects every aspect of our lives: how we feel about ourselves and the world; solve problems, cope with stress, and overcome challenges; build relationships and connect with others; and perform in school, at work, and throughout life. Mental health encompasses our emotional, psychological, and social well-being, and is an essential component of overall health, said Lisa Turner, executive director of PFCS.

"We are grateful to Fallbrook Regional Health District for their leadership in highlighting the importance of mental health care in our communities; we've long provided service to residents in our Fallbrook office or schools, and this collaboration provides another access point for high-quality services without having to travel out of the area," added Turner.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment or seeking further information, can get in touch with PFCS at 760-741-2660. When requesting an appointment, they should mention the "Community Health & Wellness Center."

For more information, visit http://www.palomarfamiliycounseling.com

Submitted by Fallbrook Regional Health District.