A 4.8 quake rocked the border region and Baja California at about 12:36 am this morning, on 2/12/24. Nine more followed, ranging from 3.0 to 4.4 magnitude as of 1:10 am.

The 4.8 was recorded about 18 kilometers deep and 2.8 kilometers or 1.7 miles north northwest of El Centro , California , and 3.7 kilometers or 2.3 miles south of Imperial California