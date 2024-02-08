Bystanders put vehicle back on its wheels after hit-and-run rollover

After a reported hit-and-run tonight, a group of bystanders took the initiative to flip the car back on its wheels, before the fire department was able to get to the scene, according to NCFPD PIO John Choi.

The traffic collision was reported at 5:30 pm on Saturday, Feb. 10, at S. Mission Rd. and E. Clemmens Ln.

One woman who was driving a white sedan was transported to an area hospital with what appeared to be mild or moderate injuries.

The head-on expanded traffic collision has been closed and cleaned up as of 6:30 pm.

This is an early post and if more information is reported, the story will be updated.