Car crashes into local Fallbrook business

There were no reported injuries when a car crashed through the windows and doors of Anytime Fitness, at 855 S. Main Ave in Fallbrook. The car stopped several feet inside the building. There is no information about the driver or their possible injuries at this time.

Video of the incident from inside the building: https://youtu.be/42lTgqJoKVU

This is an early version post and the Village News has reached out to Anytime Fitness, CHP, Sheriff and NCFPD for comment.