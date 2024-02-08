Search and Rescue on the scene with Homicide investigation team

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Julie Reeder and A C Investigations, Village News | Last updated Feb 10, 2024 2:41pm0
Search and Rescue has joined the Homicide team in search for something, possibly a weapon? 02/10/24

At least four SDSO vans are on the scene at the Econolodge after the killing of one man and the arrest of another in a nearby backyard. 02/10/24

At least four SDSO vans are on the scene at the Econolodge after the killing of one man and the arrest of another in a nearby backyard. 02/10/24

At least eight in a Search and Rescue team with several dogs are searching a property near the Econolodge where a killing took place and a suspect was later found in a nearby backyard.

Search and Rescue collaborating in the parking lot nearby where the killing took place.

Two Search and Rescue volunteers operate a drone that is searching for something, possibly a weapon.

A car of interest by the Homicide unit in the parking lot of Econolodge.

Saturday morning, 2/10/24, the San Diego Sheriff's Homicide unit continues to investigate the killing that was reported Friday night. As of 9:30 am there are at least four units on scene, including a medical examiner's transport van. It is unclear if they are looking for a weapon, or just continuing the investigation.

Village News spoke to several officers on the scene who all said they couldn't comment, but they had been working all through the night. San Diego Comm center couldn't comment and referred Village News to Homicide.

This is a continuing story and will be updated as more information becomes available this afternoon.

See previous story: https://www.villagenews.com/story/2024/02/08/news/span-classbrnwsbreaking-news-spannaked-man-detained-after-homicide/75363.html

