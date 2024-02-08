Search and Rescue on the scene with Homicide investigation team

More photos added to the gallery

Saturday morning, 2/10/24, the San Diego Sheriff's Homicide unit continues to investigate the killing that was reported Friday night. As of 9:30 am there are at least four units on scene, including a medical examiner's transport van. It is unclear if they are looking for a weapon, or just continuing the investigation.

Village News spoke to several officers on the scene who all said they couldn't comment, but they had been working all through the night. San Diego Comm center couldn't comment and referred Village News to Homicide.

This is a continuing story and will be updated as more information becomes available this afternoon.

