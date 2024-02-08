Three arrested in Fallbrook for guns and drugs

Deputies with the Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation Crime Suppression Team developed information about about a house that was possibly involved in selling drugs. Through the Crime Suppression Team's investigation, enough evidence for a search warrant was obtained.

The search warrant was served at a house in the 2700 Block of Los Alisos Drive on Wednesday, February 7 just before 6:00 a.m.

The following items were seized from the home:

Two ghost guns (Ghost guns are untraceable firearms without serial numbers. These kits can be purchased online or at gun shows without background checks and assembled at home.)

One 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun

One handgun lower receiver

More than 1,300 rounds of ammunition

Handgun magazines

More than five pounds of marijuana, heroin, methamphetamines and fentanyl

Drug paraphernalia

Ethan Altshul (01/17/1994), Ryan Furr (05/18/1985) and Cole Nixon (01/12/1991) were booked into the Vista Detention Facility on charges of possessing drugs for sales, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and prohibited person in possession of ammunition.

