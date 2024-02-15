Ghost gun arrests made in Fallbrook

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
Guns discovered during drug investigation
FALLBROOK – Three people are in custody in an ongoing drug investigation in Fallbrook.
Deputies with the Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation Crime Suppression Team developed information about a house that was possibly involved in selling drugs. Through the Crime Suppression Team's investigation, enough evidence for a search warrant was obtained.
The search warrant was served at a house in the 2700 Block of Los Alisos Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 7 just before 6 a.m.
The following items were seized from the home:
Two ghost guns (Ghost guns are untraceable firearms without serial numbers. These kits can be purchased online or at gun shows without background checks and assembled at home.)
One 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun
One handgun lower receiver
More than 1,300 rounds of ammunition
Handgun magazines
More than five pounds of marijuana, heroin, methamphetamines and fentanyl
Drug paraphernalia
Ethan Altshul (01/17/1994), Ryan Furr (05/18/1985) and Cole Nixon (01/12/1991) were booked into the Vista Detention Facility on charges of possessing drugs for sales, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and prohibited person in possession of ammunition.
Submitted by the San Diego County Sheriff's Dept.
