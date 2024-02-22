'Suspicious person' call leads to arrest

Local deputies responded to a "suspicious person" call at about 11 a.m., as the result of a car that had been parked all night in the parking lot of Fallbrook Family Health Center on S. Mission Rd. A woman, who was reported to be inside the car, was suspected to be under the influence and half-naked.

According to deputies on the scene, the woman inside the car was also suspected of stealing a bottle of vodka from the Rite-Aid store across the street.

Neasha Timoshenko, 50, was arrested on disorderly conduct and petty theft. Her court date is March 1, 2024.