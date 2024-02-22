Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Young man transported to hospital after being jumped

Julie Reeder | Last updated Feb 24, 2024 11:11pm0
Share
Village News staff count

The victim is being transported to Palomar Hospital with unknown injuries after being jumped by multiple male perpetrators who fled the scene on Saturday night, Feb. 24, 2024.

Village News staff count

The victim is being tended to by first responders.

Village News staff count

Fallbrook Sheriff deputies question witnesses after a 17-year-old male victim was jumped by multiple males who fled the scene.

A call for battery came into the Sheriff's dispatch at about 9:21 pm on Saturday night from the 300 block of N. Main Ave. at El Toro Market.

Sheriff's deputies and North County Fire arrived on the scene to find a 17-year-old man who witnesses reported was jumped by multiple male subjects. The young men fled the scene in a vehicle, according to San Diego Sheriff's Lt. Tingley. The victim was transported with unknown injuries to Palomar Hospital.

More will be reported as information becomes available.

You might be interested in:

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 02/25/2024 00:39