Young man transported to hospital after being jumped

A call for battery came into the Sheriff's dispatch at about 9:21 pm on Saturday night from the 300 block of N. Main Ave. at El Toro Market.

Sheriff's deputies and North County Fire arrived on the scene to find a 17-year-old man who witnesses reported was jumped by multiple male subjects. The young men fled the scene in a vehicle, according to San Diego Sheriff's Lt. Tingley. The victim was transported with unknown injuries to Palomar Hospital.

More will be reported as information becomes available.