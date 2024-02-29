Car hits tree on Main Ave

A car hit a tree in the middle of the block of 231 N. Main Ave., Tuesday night around 7:20 PM. The driver was suspected of possibly being under the influence of alcohol.

The car was towed away and it was cleared by 9:19 pm.

The tree was deemed damaged and removed today, Wednesday, March 6. It was reported to the paper that the tree was planted in 1942 and it had a split before yesterday's crash, making it necessary to remove.