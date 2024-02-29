Car leaves road and ends up on its roof crushed

This morning three people were reported possibly injured and unable to get out of the car they were traveling in, which had gone off the road and landed on its roof crushed in an embankment in the 300 block of Old Hwy 395 and North/ East Mission Rd. The call came in Saturday morning, March 2, 2024, at about 10 am. A reporting party to CHP said that the car was going high speed and went off the road in Fallbrook.

It appears there was only one car involved and the occupants were first reported unable to get out, however some of them were able to self-extricate. NCFPD PIO Captain John Choi wrote that there was one vehicle over the side. "There were minor injuries for two patients but both of them refused medical care and transport."

First responders are still on the scene.

This is an early version story and more will be reported as the story unfolds.