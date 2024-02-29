Naked man detained and transported by North County Fire

An indecent exposure call came into the Sheriff's dispatch at 11:21 am this morning, Sunday, March 3. There was a man reported to be completely naked in public at 300 N. Brandon in Fallbrook.

Bystanders were disturbed that there were children and adults in the area and cars driving by as the man was fully exposed.

A CHP officer who was close by was also flagged down by a motorist and arrived at the scene to assist.

Sheriff's deputies responded and removed the naked man from a large rock where he was sprawled out on his back. Sheriffs gently moved him as he struggled and fought them. They were able to put him on the ground, cover him up, and call for the fire department and paramedics.

The Sheriff told the fire department when they arrived that they just wanted to make sure the man was ok.

The man appeared to be under the influence of something. When asked what his name was, the detained man said, "Which name do you want?"

A fireman asked the man, "What happened today?" "Did you take any drugs today?" No response was given from the transient man.

North County Fire showed up on the scene and after checking out the man, he was transported to a local hospital, according to San Diego Sheriff's Lt. Wisniewski, who also said he appeared to be transient and under the influence of either alcohol or drugs.

Editorial note: Photos have been chosen with discrimination. Video will be uploaded after parts can be blurred. It is informational in how the man was treated by first responders.