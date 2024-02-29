Traffic affected on 78 after sedan crashes into parked construction tractor

Traffic was affected for several hours on the SR 78 near El Camino Real when at 4:13 pm a black sedan collided at a high rate of speed with a large construction tractor that was parked on the side of the road.

The collision was severe, resulting in the front of the vehicle being described as “completely gone”, and the driver becoming unconscious. It is not known if the drive survived.

Emergency services were notified, and there was an initial request for a tow which was later canceled.

Emergency road closures were put in place to facilitate clean-up and investigation.

Notifications were made to construction teams and inspectors from 5:39 pm - 6:35 pm, to assess and manage the construction equipment involved in the accident. It was believed that the equipment belonged to a construction project in the area, and crews were dispatched to the scene.

Efforts to close the affected road shoulder and clean up the accident site were coordinated from 6:41 pm - 8:12 pm, with the construction team (CT723) being contacted multiple times for assistance.

Several units were assigned, en route, at the scene, and cleared at various times throughout the incident to manage the situation, provide assistance, and ensure public safety.