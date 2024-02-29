Vista Fire Chief to speak at Anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative meeting

VISTA – Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland will host the North County Anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative meeting Thursday, March 14, at 9 a.m., at United Methodist Church of Vista, 490 S. Melrose Ave., in Vista. The event is free to the public, and complimentary coffee and pastries will be provided.

The guest speaker will be Vista Fire Department Chief Gerard Washington. He will speak about how firefighters are now being trained to spot and assist human trafficking victims. Washington recently attended the Soroptimist's Human Trafficking Awareness Walk held in January.

The North County Anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative is a diverse group of citizens and community organizations committed to raising awareness about human trafficking, sharing information, improving victim services, educating the public and advocating for related policy and legislation. The collaborative meets quarterly at 9-10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist at 490 S. Melrose Drive, in Vista. The event is free to the public, and coffee and pastries are served. The schedule is posted at http://www.soroptimistvista.org/calendar/.

For more information, contact Kaye Van Nevel at [email protected] or visit http://soroptimistvista.org.

Submitted by Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland.