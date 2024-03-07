Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Cruz awarded 4-year ROTC scholarship

Fallbrook High JROTC student Cameron Joe Cruz, center, receives a NROTC scholarship check worth $180,000 from Temecula Recruiter Sgt Kristoffer Harrah, left, and E.O. Captain Mehgan Rodriguez from the San Diego Recruiting Station, Feb. 29.

FUHS student Cameron Joe Cruz, center, poses with his parents, Douglas Cruz, left, and TiffanAnn Oropeza and his scholarship check which will pay for four years of schooling at Duquesne University in Pennsylvania.

Cameron Joe Cruz is totally surprised walking into the Fallbrook High School Career Center to find out he was selected for the NROTC Scholarship 2024 awarded by the USMC Recruiters.

Fallbrook High School JROTC students pose for a group photo with Cameron Joe Cruz and his scholarship check.

The Cruz and Oropeza Family gather to witness the check presentation.

ROTC students prepare to enter the Career Center building for the surprise award presentation for Cameron Joe Cruz.

The Cruz and Oropeza Family along with recruiters Sgt Kristoffer Harrah, far left, and E.O. Captain Mehgan Rodriguez, center right.

Douglas Cruz, Cameron's father, tells his son kiddingly that the check is enough to pay off the mortgage

Douglas Cruz, Cameron's father, talks about how very proud he is of Cameron achieving such a great honor. Douglas Cruz was a Marine himself.

Village News/David Landry photos

