HFOT to kick off building of homes for 2 injured soldiers

Village News/Courtesy photos

FALLBROOK – The national nonprofit organization Homes For Our Troops will kick off building homes for two injured soldiers with a dual Community Kickoff event on Saturday, March 9.

The event will be held at Fallbrook Union High School, 2400 S Stage Coach Lane, at 10 a.m. (Check-in at 9:30 a.m.) The public is welcome to attend.

On May 2, 2009, during his first combat deployment, Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Max Rohn was serving with the 2nd Marine Headquarters Group in Fallujah, Iraq, when his vehicle was struck by an RKG-3 grenade. HM3 Rohn sustained severe damage to both his legs in the blast. After two years of limb salvage, he decided to have doctors amputate his right leg.

On March 26, 2011, near the end of a combat deployment to Sangin, Afghanistan with the 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines, Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Redmond Ramos was serving with the Fleet Marine Force when a fellow Marine stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED). Ramos was maneuvering to assist the injured Marine when he triggered another IED. He lost his left leg below the knee and sustained other injuries in the blast.

The Community Kickoff signifies the start of the build process and will introduce these two veterans to the community.

The homes being built for these two veterans will feature more than 40 major special adaptations such as widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower, and kitchen amenities that include pull-down shelving and lowered countertops.

The homes will also alleviate the mobility and safety issues associated with a traditional home, including navigating a wheelchair through narrow hallways or over thresholds, riding on carpets, or reaching for cabinets that are too high. All costs for these homes will be covered by Homes For Our Troops and its network of donors, supporters and corporate partners.

HFOT has built 373 homes since the organization's inception in 2004. Homes For Our Troops relies on contributions from donors, supporters, and corporate partners for the building of each veteran's home. Community members may hold fundraisers or make donations.

To find out more on how to get involved or make a donation visit http://www.hfotusa.org.