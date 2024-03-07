Hope Clinic for Women hosts 19th Annual 'Inspiring Hope' Gala

FALLBROOK – Hope Clinic for Women will host its 19th Annual "Inspiring Hope" Gala at SonRise Christian Fellowship, 463 S Stage Coach Lane, Friday, March 15.

The speaker for the Gala is Heather Gemmen, who is best known for her memoir, "Startling Beauty." In this book, she describes becoming pregnant after being sexually assaulted in her home while living and working for community development in the inner city.

Conceived by rape, she chose life for her daughter, offering undeniable proof that God can bring blessings and restoration out of the worse situations of life. Hope shares that they offer great compassion and support for women who experience rape, and that they celebrate Gemmen for sharing her remarkable story with those attending the Gala.

There is no cost to attend the Gala but reservations are needed, and seating is limited. The Gala is Hope's most important fundraiser of the year. Its goal this year is $175,000 where funds raised will strengthen the clinic's ability to deliver more medical and pregnancy services to more women, more days of the week.

Gala sponsors are greatly appreciated because they allow all funds raised on the night of the Gala to go directly to services for the moms, dads, and babies served by Hope. All sponsors of $500 and above receive eight complimentary seats at their table(s). When they register, they'll have the option to pick a sponsorship level. All guests will have the opportunity to support Hope Clinic for Women at the event.

Along with the speaker, a pregnancy resource and support mom and a dad from their new Fatherhood program will speak on the impact of having a consistent mentor who encourages them as they venture into parenting and build a stronger relationship with their partner.

Hope will also present "Our Forever Home on Hawthorne," a capital campaign to pay off the debt for their building which will open many more opportunities for Hope Clinic for Women to impact hearts, lives, and generations. Guests may have questions answered and register for the Gala at https://www.hopefallbrook.com/Get-Involved/Events or by calling Melinda Zimmerman at 760-728-4105, ext. 11.

Submitted by Hope Clinic for Women.