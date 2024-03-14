Tractor trailer plummets down embankment causing fatality and HAZMAT response

A fatal accident occurred this afternoon when a 53-foot tractor trailer veered off the roadway and plummeted down an embankment, resulting in the death of the driver. The incident, which took place at 2:56 p.m. on March 16, prompted an emergency response due to a significant diesel fuel spill.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) log, the entire load of diesel fuel carried by the tractor trailer was spilled as a result of the crash. This led to a hazardous materials (HAZMAT) team being called to the scene at approximately 3:41 p.m. to manage the spill and mitigate environmental and public safety risks.

The identity of the driver has not been released pending notification of next of kin. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident and assessing the full impact of the diesel spill on the surrounding area. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses and cleanup efforts continue.

This is an early version story and will be updated as more information is available.