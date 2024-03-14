Hope House will help women and children

American women are under increasing demands from their families and society at large. Women are overly represented in the demographics of violence, poverty, joblessness, homelessness, poor health, addiction and psychological illness. They are under attack from conflicting social images of sexuality, motherhood, professional life, marriage and personal responsibility.

The challenges of childbearing, child nurturing and family cohesion falls mainly to women. It is often a challenge that women tackle with insufficient personal attributes and experience. When women fail in this regard, the generational cycle of poverty, abuse, addiction, homelessness and hopelessness begins.

Hope House endeavors to break the “churn” of failed lives and lost expectations. Hope House will become the home that some women never had. The Fallbrook and Bonsall areas desperately need a local residence that can provide a secure environment where isolated pregnant women can heal deep emotional and spiritual wounds. They need the familiarity of a supportive community that will walk with them through painful personal experiences.

Hope House is a communitywide effort to house and relationally support women in difficult circumstances. We call upon the secular and faith-based domains to seek the “common good.” That is, to seek to establish the highest good for all individuals in the North County San Diego area. It is not a contractual exercise but rather a covenantal relationship to restore broken women to a contributing, edified position within our communities.

We realize that we do not achieve our highest life ideals in isolation. As long as one of us languishes in pain and brokenness, none of us can fully flourish. With the love of our Creator, we will endeavor together to restore women to fruitful, meaningful lives. They and their children will become a blessing to many.

Our mission is to provide the stability of residential care and life guidance for mothers with children, or in maternity, through personal and community involvement in their struggle. We seek to break the cycle of poverty and broken relationships in unplanned pregnancies through compassionate acts of kindness and unconditional love.

Hope House women will receive personalized as well as group care. They will repair the brokenness of their current life while building strong personal attributes for their future. Through group interactions, they will learn to become interdependent, contributing citizens of our community. They will become assets to society, not burdens.

Women will receive restorative training in childcare, formal education, financial responsibility, nutrition/health, psychological growth, group dynamics, spiritual guidance and life skills development.

Currently we are conducting a search for a suitable residence and pursuing personal and crowd-funding financial resources. If you are interested in supporting our efforts, visit http://hopehousefallbrook.com, follow on Facebook @hopehousefallbrook and donate at the GiveGoSend funding site at https://bit.ly/4a0FDdz.

You can also reach Hope House by email at [email protected] or send mail to Hope House Fallbrook, P.O. Box 1454, Fallbrook, CA 92028. Thanks for your support Fallbrook and Bonsall. Let’s bless needy women in our community that need a material safety net as well as healing relationships.

Blaine Vice, Bonnie Vice and Brad Fox