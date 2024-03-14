Kicking It - What to wear?

Much to my delight, the March edition of a famous lady’s fashion magazine arrived recently. Although, just like in times past, the anticipation proved greater than the issue to my disappointment.

My question is who wears this pricey stuff? For instance, this particular issue discusses the increased cost of luxury goods like the iconic Chanel quilted-flap- bag with shoulder chain. It has doubled in price since this presidency selling now for $10,000 per. Not that it was in my budget at the previously lower price at $5,000.00 but really? It’s now double?

Who among us would spend that much to buy a purse? I guess celebrities, royalty, and politicians. They seem to have all the money while the rest of us are tightening our belts to afford the water bill.

Still, I wasn’t deterred from scanning the other pages to see what that select few might wear this coming spring. There are designs by Dior, Prada, Ralph Lauren, Louis Vuitton, Donna Karan, Ferragamo, Max Mara, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, Miu Miu, Fendi, Jimmy Chou, and Alexander McQueen.

All in all, inside the 234 pages, there was only one pair of jeweled ballet slippers by Dior, one purse by Ralph Lauren, and one red blazer with matching pants that could be worn in public by a woman with curves. The rest of the magazine’s photos were of 14-year-old skinny pixies without an ounce of meat on their bones.

Which brings to mind, who are these international haute couture fashionistas designing for? Clearly the females wearing their designs are models so, besides these women, who else can fit in those size zeros? Or worse still, why are so many of the designs so ugly?

They either hang or drag the floor. On the flip side, is nothing sacred anymore? Like why do they keep thrusting our bosoms out in the middle of the day? Clearly “the girls” should be hidden until after 8:30 in the evening and only then exposed when draped with jewels.

It seems to me, while the fashion designers are aging along with the rest of us, I for one, haven’t seen a nod toward fashion that would flatter the adult woman. Have you? It seems all but impossible today to find a stylish outfit.

I for one have never been a dress person. To date, I only own one. It’s black and I wear it to funerals. Which, by the way, I avoid.

The fact is, I’ve always been a 3-piece person. Tops, bottoms (skirt or pants), with a vest or jacket. Mostly my selections are interchangeable.

This spring features mostly big drapey skirts with oversized blouses that have open cuffs down to the finger tips.

Oh, and worse yet, the shoes! The soles are comprised of 4-inches of solid rubber under a penny loafer upper. Walking will require placing the foot flat on the ground and then to stomp from place to place. Lest we also be prepared to twist an ankle.

Well, the good news is I cannot see anything I am willing to spend my social security check on. The jewel encrusted ballet slippers are over $1,000, the Ralph Lauren bag more than $800 and I choose not to dress like a big red cherry, so I’ll pass on the pants suit too.

Be sure and take a look the next time you’re at the grocery store at the spring fashion mags to see what Paris and New York are trying to get us to spend our hard-earned cash on.

Which is why many of us will continue to shop at the big-box discounters carrying past season’s merchandise or, better still, scouting out vintage selections at a good thrift store.

Elizabeth can be reached at [email protected].