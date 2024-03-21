County adds third deputy to Pala law enforcement contract

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved a new law enforcement contract between the County of San Diego and the Pala Band of Mission Indians which adds a third deputy Sheriff to patrol the reservation.

The supervisors’ 4-0 vote March 12, with Joel Anderson absent, approved a three-year agreement which covers the period from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2027. The new contract also increases the coverage from two to three full-time deputies.

Pala initially contracted with the county for law enforcement services in 2001. The initial contract was for a two-year period, as were the agreements approved in 2003 and 2005. In 2007, the county and Pala approved a five-year law enforcement services agreement.

The contract approved in 2018 provided one full-time deputy to the reservation. Over the next three years, Pala experienced increased service calls, and the Pala Tribal Council requested the additional special purpose deputy.

In March 2021, the county supervisors approved a new three-year agreement which added the second deputy, and the 2021 agreement also included the purchase of a vehicle.

The services the Sheriff’s Department provides include patrol services on the Pala Indian Reservation, serving as a liaison to the Pala Tribal Council, primary and follow-up investigations, and serving as the liaison to the District Attorney’s office and other local law enforcement.

The Pala tribe requested renewal of the agreement while also requesting a third deputy. The county will also purchase an additional vehicle.

The estimated annual cost for the contract, which will be funded by the Tribe, is $999,321. The Sheriff has the authority to make modifications and extensions to the contract without Board of Supervisors concurrence if the changes do not materially impact the program or funding level.