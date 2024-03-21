Taylor feted for 106 writing awards

FALLBROOK – Nathalie Taylor, free-lance writer and a 21-year affiliate of Reeder Media, was honored for winning 106 writing awards between the years of 2004 and 2023.

The event, with 35 guests in attendance, was held at the Fallbrook Women's Club. Attendees enjoyed a luncheon catered by Trupiano's Italian Bistro, Feb. 16. The event was hosted by Debbie Ramsey, retired managing editor of the Village News.

Taylor commented, "I thank the Lord for His inspiration, and feel that writing is a God-blessed gift. I am grateful to Debbie Ramsey for honoring me with this incredible luncheon and for serving as a mentor during my transition from public relations to a print media career. I am grateful to Julie Reeder, principal at Reeder Media, who has encouraged me, and provided my primary writing and photography venues."

The writer has been a member of the San Diego Press Club for 17 years, and is a 10-year member of the San Diego Press Club Honorary Committee. Taylor has been a member of the San Diego Society of Professional Journalists for 20 years.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo and was seated on the Alumni Advisory Board of the university's College of Liberal Arts/English Department from 2011 to 2018.

Submitted by Krona Publications.