Valley Center woman arrested after fatal Bonsall head-on crash

Bonsall, Calif.- On Sunday, March 17, 2024, at approximately 11:24 p.m. officers from the California Highway Patrol-Oceanside Area office responded to a head-on vehicle crash on Gopher Canyon Road east of Hoxie Ranch Road.

A 29-year-old female from Valley Center, California, was driving a brown Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Gopher Canyon Road, east of Hoxie Ranch Road. A 51-year-old female from Vista, California, was driving a white Toyota Camry westbound on Gopher Canyon Road east of Hoxie Ranch Road. For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the Chevrolet veered into the opposing traffic lane and collided head-on with the Toyota Camry.

The California Highway Patrol, and North County Fire/Paramedics responded to the scene. The driver of the Toyota and her 53-year-old male passenger were transported to a local area hospital. Unfortunately, despite lifesaving efforts by medical personnel, the male passenger succumbed to his injuries while at the hospital. The 53-year-old male passenger's identity will be released through the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office. The 51-year-old driver of the Toyota suffered major injuries. The 29-year-old female driver of the Chevrolet suffered minor injuries. She was treated and released from the hospital.

Due to the nature of the crash, both lanes of Gopher Canyon Road were closed as the scene was investigated.

There is evidence to indicate that DUI-Alcohol was a factor in this crash. The 29-year-old driver of the Chevrolet, Janely Magali Bautista, was placed under arrest and faces multiple charges related to this incident including murder, felony driving under the influence (DUI), and gross vehicular manslaughter.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact the CHP Oceanside office at (760) 643-3400.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.