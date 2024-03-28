'Community Insurance' helps family who lost home to fire

Watch the firemen extinguish the fully engulfed home.

https://youtu.be/ubCQZXXhnmc

After hearing the plight of the Castillo family who lost their home in a fire on March 14, 2024, several community businesses jumped in to help out, including Randy Vance from Fallbrook ServPro who said, "When insurance doesn't come into play and you've got somebody who's lived here their whole life and educated children, you've got what you call community insurance and it's beautiful to see so many people come together to ensure a backup for people who are one of us."

Joshua Sperling and Blake Petricca with GI Junk Away were also on the scene doing demolition and utilizing Fallbrook Equipment Rental's excavator.

Lido Favela from Ace Party Rentals has been on hand since the fire and is helping, and providing shelter for Veronica Castillo and her three children.

The fire appears to have started as an electrical fire behind their refrigerator. There were no injuries, but the family lost everything. Friends have started a fundraiser through GoFundMe called "From the ashes they will rise." They have raised about $4,300 as of press time out of a $60,000 goal, which will replace their home, clothing, and furniture, etc.

The manufactured home was reported on fire Thursday, March 14 at 9:28 a.m. at 235 W. Aviation Road, space 38, in the middle of downtown Fallbrook. North County Fire Protection District arrived in about two minutes and had the home, fully engulfed in fire, extinguished in three minutes.