Gas leak leads to road closure In Fallbrook

A gas leak at 948 E Elder Street in Fallbrook led to a road closure Friday, March 29.

The leak was first reported just before 8:30 a.m., according to a post on the non-profit Pulse Point app.

The road closure, according to Deputy Bell with the San Diego Sheriff's Department's Fallbrook Substation, referred to the road closure at "soft" saying residents were still allowed to pass.

While the gas leak is under control, SDG&E remains on the scene of the incident which is ongoing.