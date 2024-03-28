Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Gas leak leads to road closure In Fallbrook

Deputy Bell referred to the road closure at "soft" saying residents were still allowed to pass.

A gas leak at 948 E Elder Street in Fallbrook led to a road closure Friday, March 29.

SDG&E advises everyone to call 811 before they start digging.

The leak was first reported just before 8:30 a.m., according to a post on the non-profit Pulse Point app.

The road closure, according to Deputy Bell with the San Diego Sheriff's Department's Fallbrook Substation, referred to the road closure at "soft" saying residents were still allowed to pass.

While the gas leak is under control, SDG&E remains on the scene of the incident which is ongoing.

