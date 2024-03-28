HFOT to donate specially adapted home to injured Marine in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – The national nonprofit organization, Homes For Our Troops will donate a home to Marine Private First Class Jesse Williamson on Saturday, March 30.

PFC Williamson was severely injured while serving in Afghanistan. The event will be held at 1727 Avenida De Nog at 10 a.m. (Check-in at 9:30 a.m.) The public is welcome to attend and tour the home after the ceremony.

On Aug. 6, 2009, during his first deployment, Private First Class Williamson, an Infantryman, was serving with the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marines, when his vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Bakwa, Afghanistan.

The blast launched PFC Williamson out of the vehicle, causing multiple injuries including severe damage to his legs and spinal fractures. After several surgeries to save his legs, Jesse decided to have doctors amputate both.

Medically retired, Jesse enjoys golfing, motorcycles, fishing, hunting, church, school, and spending time with his wife, Stephanie, and his two stepdaughters. Though Jesse has made progress in his recovery, he still experiences challenges in his current home because it is not wheelchair accessible. He often struggles to walk up and down the stairs on his prosthetics.

PFC Williamson's new home features more than 40 major special adaptations such as widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower, and kitchen amenities that include pull-down shelving and lowered countertops.

The home will also alleviate the mobility and safety issues associated with a traditional home, including navigating a wheelchair through narrow hallways or over thresholds, riding on carpets, or reaching for cabinets that are too high.

HFOT will donate the home to PFC Williamson, thanks to contributions from donors, supporters, and corporate partners.

