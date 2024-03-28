Community Choice Aggregation: Facts and choices

I recently held a meeting to discuss the transition from SDG&E to Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) in our region. This initiative, led by the Clean Energy Alliance, aims to provide cleaner and potentially more affordable energy options for our communities. San Marcos and Escondido have adopted CCA and Vista and Oceanside are set to join on April 1.

Residents need to know that they have the option to opt out if they prefer to stay with SDG&E. This opt-out provision ensures that individuals can make decisions based on their preferences.

During the meeting, I provided detailed information about the benefits of CCA. These include the potential for lower energy rates and increased use of renewable energy sources. However, I also acknowledged concerns about the involvement of elected officials in energy procurement, a feature unique to the CCA model.

While I harbor reservations about government involvement in such matters, I recognize the importance of providing residents with choices. Transparency is critical, which is why I've made the entire presentation available on my YouTube page under "Supervisor Jim Desmond."

Moving forward, it's crucial for residents to engage with their local representatives and stay informed about the transition to CCA. This will ensure that they can make decisions that align with their values and preferences regarding energy sources and providers.

While there are valid concerns and considerations regarding CCA, providing residents with factual information and choices is important. By fostering transparency and encouraging engagement, we can navigate this transition in a way that best serves the interests of our communities.