RFK, Jr. reports Ukraine war is a U.S. money laundering scheme

The following is not in my words, but is a word-for-word transcript of a speech by environmental attorney and Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. gave at a fundraiser for his 2024 presidential campaign.

“It's a war that should have never happened. It's a war the Russians tried repeatedly to settle on terms that were very, very beneficial to Ukraine and us. The major thing they wanted was for us to keep NATO out of the Ukraine. The big military contractors want to add new countries to NATO all the time. Why? Then that country has to conform its military purchases to NATO weapon specifications, which means certain companies, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, General Dynamics, Boeing and Lockheed, get a trapped market.

“We committed $113 billion. Just to give you an example, we could have built a home for almost every homeless person in this country. We then committed another $24 billion since then, two months ago, and now President Biden is asking for another $60 billion. But the big, big expenses are going to come after the war when we have to rebuild all the things that we destroyed. Mitch McConnell was asked, “Can we really afford to spend $113 billion on Ukraine? He said, ‘Don't worry. It's not really going to Ukraine. It's going to American defense manufacturers.’ So he just admitted it's a money laundering scheme. And who do you think owns (or has ownership in) every one of those companies? BlackRock.

“So Tim Scott, during a Republican debate said, ‘Don't worry. It's not a gift to Ukraine. It's a loan.’ So raise your hand if you think that that loan's ever getting paid back. Yeah, of course it's not. So why do they call it a loan? Because if they call it a loan, they can impose loan conditions. And what are the loan conditions that we impose on? Number one is an extreme austerity program so that if you're poor in Ukraine, you're going to be poor forever. Number two, most important, Ukraine has to put all of its government-owned assets up for sale to multinational corporations, including all of its agricultural land.

“The biggest single asset in Europe, in Ukraine [is their farmland]. There's been a thousand years of war fought over that land as the richest farmland in the world. It's the bread basket of Europe. Almost 500,000 Ukrainian kids have died to keep that land as part of Ukraine. They almost certainly didn't know about this loan condition. They've [Ukraine] already sold 30% of it. The buyers were DuPont, Cargill and Monsanto. Who do you think owns all of those companies? Yes, BlackRock. And then in December, President Biden gave out the contract to rebuild Ukraine. And who do you think got that contract? Blackrock.

“So they're doing this right in front of us. They don't even care that we know anymore. They know that they can get away with it. And how do they know that? Because they have a strategy. And that strategy is an old, old strategy, which is they keep us at war with each other. They keep hating us. They keep the Republicans and Democrats fighting each other and black against white and all these divisions that they sow.” http://www.Kennedy2024.com.