Car chases through Fallbrook

Two car chases were reported tonight. This is an early version story.

There was a report to CHP at about 10:09 pm tonight, Friday, 04/05/24.

A BMW and a blue truck were reported to be chasing each other. One of them was struck and on the right hand shoulder of the eastbound lanes on Sr76 near S.Mission Rd and just east of Thoroughbred.

At 10:25 pm the CHP was on an active chase through Fallbrook following a black Honda. Last report was that the car was lost.

Village News will continue to follow up on these stories.