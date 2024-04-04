North County Fire extinguishes raging truck fire in De Luz

This morning, April 11th, at approximately 10:12 a.m. North County Fire received a call for a truck that exploded and caught fire while driving south on De Luz Rd. Officials on the scene have contained the situation but all traffic has been stopped at De Luz and Patton Oak Rd. so Adams' Tow could move through and clear out the charred remains of the truck.

As of 11:10 a.m. the scene is still active and it is suggested you avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Further details will be shared as they become available.

Click the links below to see video from the scene:

https://youtu.be/4EM8I7b3O-k

https://youtu.be/LdAsJ7dItmA

https://youtu.be/mgRnvCWVJQ0