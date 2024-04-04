San Diego County looks to update public on VMT mitigation program

Update On Vehicle Miles Traveled Mitigation Program

Dear Interested Stakeholder,

We want to update you on our progress to implement the Board of Supervisors (Board) direction related to a Vehicle Miles Traveled (VMT) mitigation program.

On March 1, 2023, the Board received a report on VMT mitigation program options and provided direction to continue coordination with outside agencies and jurisdictions, to estimate costs to project applicants, to solicit stakeholder input, and to receive additional Board direction before the VMT mitigation program is fully developed.

A VMT mitigation program will play a role in determining where development efforts are focused in the unincorporated area, such as near jobs and transit to reduce travel and greenhouse gas emissions, consistent with the intent of Senate Bill (SB) 743, balanced with considerations regarding development feasibility.

On May 22, 2024, staff will provide an update to the Board on the development of the VMT mitigation program and options that staff are evaluating as part of the program.

Two public meetings options are available to learn about the development of a VMT mitigation program.

Public Meeting 1 (Virtual)

When: April 18, 2024 at 5:30pm

Link to Join: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85959265420

Meeting ID: 859 5926 5420

Public Meeting 2 (In-Person)

When: April 23, 2024 at 6:30 pm

Where: County Operations Center Chambers

5520 Overland Avenue

San Diego, CA 92123

Disability-related accommodations necessary to facilitate meeting participation, language interpretation, including American Sign Language, and/or written materials in alternative languages and formats are available upon request. Please submit your request at least 72 hours in advance of the event to Damon Davis at [email protected].

Please help us spread the word! Share this message with your friends and colleagues!

For more information regarding VMT and the County, please visit: SB 743.

If you have any questions, or if you would like to request a specific meeting with County staff, please contact Damon Davis at [email protected] or at (619) 346-5500.

Thank you, and we look forward to seeing you at an upcoming meeting!