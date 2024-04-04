UPDATE: Man arrested for DUI after crash

CHP arrested and booked John Gleason, 69, from Fallbrook for a DUI just after midnight this morning, April 7. His blood/alcohol level was reported to be .08 percent.

Earlier in the day witnesses saw Gleason slumped over his steering wheel while driving west on Fallbrook Street, through a red traffic light at Main Ave. Gleason came to a stop after crashing into a tree behind Denny's and the ReMax Real Estate building.

North County Fire first responders helped the man out of his van, attended to him, and then transported him to an area hospital. Witnesses contemplated whether the man had a heart attack or it was a suspected DUI.

Apparently after being taken to the hospital, Gleason was arrested after midnight and booked for misdemeanor DUI. A records search shows him currently in Vista Detention Center.