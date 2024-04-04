Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

UPDATE: Man arrested for DUI after crash

Village Editorial Staff and AC Investigations | Last updated Apr 07, 2024 7:51am0
North County Fire first responders remove a man getting out of his vehicle. He had been reported to be "slumped over his steering wheel" while running a red light at Fallbrook St. and Main Ave. He was later arrested for a DUI and booked into Vista Detention Facility.

North County Fire first responders remove a man from his vehicle after he crashed into a tree. He had been reported to be "slumped over his steering wheel" while running a red light at Fallbrook St. and Main Ave and was later arrested for a DUI.

Gleason, 69 being transported after crashing into a tree at Main Ave and Fallbrook St. on Sunday, April 6, 2924.

CHP arrested and booked John Gleason, 69, from Fallbrook for a DUI just after midnight this morning, April 7. His blood/alcohol level was reported to be .08 percent.

Earlier in the day witnesses saw Gleason slumped over his steering wheel while driving west on Fallbrook Street, through a red traffic light at Main Ave. Gleason came to a stop after crashing into a tree behind Denny's and the ReMax Real Estate building.

North County Fire first responders helped the man out of his van, attended to him, and then transported him to an area hospital. Witnesses contemplated whether the man had a heart attack or it was a suspected DUI.

Apparently after being taken to the hospital, Gleason was arrested after midnight and booked for misdemeanor DUI. A records search shows him currently in Vista Detention Center.

